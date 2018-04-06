Student takes on London Marathon for Children with Cancer UK

A student at the College of West Anglia is taking on the London Marathon in support of Children with Cancer UK.

Steve Haywood, who is in his second year studying psychosocial studies, is running in support of a charity which dedicates itself to fighting against childhood cancers.

After running last year’s marathon in three hours 34 minutes, Steve is hoping to beat his personal best and raise £2,000 for the worthy cause.

He said: “After running the marathon for the first time in 2017 I have caught the bug and am so excited and grateful for being given the opportunity to do so again.

“I’m sure you will all agree that this is a tremendously worthwhile charity and I am honoured to be representing them and will do my utmost to raise as much money as possible.”

To support Steve, visit his Virgin Money Giving page by searching Steve Haywood.