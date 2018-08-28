Student takes on sky dive to subsidise overseas trip to Africa

Xena Govett (3737791)

Jumping out of an aeroplane might be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, but one 17-year-old student from West Norfolk is preparing herself to take the leap.

Xena Govett, of Dersingham, is due to undertake a fundraising skydive next month to help raise the funds she needs for a volunteering trip to Kenya, where she will be teaching children and working with teachers, next spring.

Aiming to raise a minimum of £500, Xena said her sky dive is a personal challenge which she said she was feeling “mostly nervous energy” over.

She said: “The trip to Kenya is a once in a lifetime opportunity to develop further my volunteering work.

“Completing the sky jump is seen as a personal challenge and in doing this I was hoping to raise the funds necessary.

“I am feeling nervous but mostly feeling nervous energy and excited now because I now cannot wait to complete the jump.”

The College of West Anglia student, who is going into her second year of a childcare course next month, is set to complete her sky dive in Cambridge on September 12.

“A total of nine days that I am in Kenya will be project work days, which I will spend in Kenyan schools teaching the children and working with the teachers,” said Xena.

“The trip will be taking place from April 5 until April 20, 2019.

“I feel that the inspiration has come from my past where I was helped and given a new start at seven-years-old.

“I was also inspired by meeting different people along the way and I wish to do the same, giving children and their families a second chance.

“Helping children and their families has always been an aspiration – so much that I wish to pursue a career in child protection.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Xena’s sky jump and support her overseas volunteering trip, visit her Just Giving page via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/xena-govett