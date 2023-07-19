Young people in West Norfolk have completed a project which connects those living with mental health issues to local heritage, historic places and archives.

Members of the public are now invited to Lynn’s Stories of Lynn to view the artwork created in the first Change Minds project to be held in the town, which focused on residents living at a Norfolk asylum in the 19th century.

The project uses sets of records, held by the Norfolk Record Office.

In this case, the records of patients who were residents of the Norfolk County Asylum in Thorpe St Andrew were used for the research element of the programme.

Luke Shackell, archivist at the Borough Archives based inside Lynn Town Hall, said: “The Change Minds project, run in partnership with the Restoration Trust, connects people living with mental health issues to local heritage, historic places and archives.

“The aim of this particular project is to encourage people who have a lived experience of ill mental health, and have an interest in history and local heritage, to learn new research and creative skills.

“Here they have worked with the Norfolk Record Office, Norfolk Museum Service’s Kick the Dust project and the College of West Anglia.”

In the 12-session programme, students looked at casebooks of the old St Andrew’s Hospital near Norwich, which acted as the County Asylum and where residents of Lynn were sent for treatment in the 19th century.

Participants, mostly from the College of West Anglia, developed their research skills by learning about the individual they were following, their wider family life and the history of the asylum system in Britain.

The latter part of the course was spent working on a creative response to what they have learnt, through artwork, short stories, craft work or anything else appropriate.

Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn, added: “This project has encouraged friendship, curiosity and imagination in our students, and I’d urge people to come and see the incredible creations while they’re on display here at the museum.

“It has been fascinating to watch the participants growing in confidence and using and developing their skills to create a unique response.”

Visitors to Stories of Lynn will be able to see the finished creations on display.