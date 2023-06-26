Young artists from across West Norfolk will come together to showcase their talents at an open exhibition next week, which will feature a wealth of different media.

Entitled ‘Vision’, the exhibition at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn will be open to the public to view work by local students, from Tuesday, July 4 to Thursday, July 6.

All pieces will be viewed privately on the Monday, before being opened on the following day.

Cover by Izzy Wright

The artwork is provided by the West Norfolk Academies Trust and chosen supported schools.

The exhibition will be showcasing work from GSCE to A-Level students from four major high schools, which are Marshland in West Walton, Smithdon in Hunstanton, Springwood in King’s Lynn and St Clement’s in Terrington St Clement.

Lee Eveson, head of art and photography at Springwood said: “We chose Vision as our students are our vision for the future, and thought it was a strong title.”

Lady portrait by Kiera Hewitt

Cartoon illustration by Kiera Hewitt

More than 80 pieces of work will be presented between the three dedicated days.

“Work will include drawing, painting, sculpture, printing, mixed media, photography and digital, and is from GCSE Art/Photography and Craft and Design GCSE, and A Level Art and Photography,” Mr Eveson added.

Alongside the chosen art will be a pencil drawing by Springwood student Izzy Wright, who won the prestigious Sworders Art Prize last year, as well as a digitally composed photograph by another Springwood student Micah Soloman, who is going on to study VFX (visual effects) at Escape Studio – London.

Fellow Springwood artists that will be featured include Kiera Hewitt, who will exhibit a painting and a piece of digital art, and photographer Kian Pakpourtabrizi.

Jar photography by Micah Soloman

Work from local students to be shown in St Nicholas Chapel

This annual showing has became a regular at the chapel, held for the previous five years.

“We have been running this event for the past nine years,” added Mr Eveson. “It has evolved into a Trust event for the past three years and St Nick’s has been its home for the past five years. We can’t thank them enough for all of their help and support.

“This is our highlight of the year. It not only gives the students a chance to curate their exhibition and understand what goes into running it – it joins the schools in a joint venture which deepens bonds between us.”

Reporting by Shawn Wick