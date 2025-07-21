A historic event, which has been ongoing for more than a hundred years at a town secondary school, has returned for another year.

King Edward VII Academy (KES) has a house system which dates back to 1909 and holds the annual Donray Cup each year.

Students can contribute to their house’s point total through house events throughout the year, including fantasy football, darts, House debate, business studies stocks and shares market and Santa dash, alongside the traditional football, netball, cooking and hockey, to name a few.

Mr Piggott receiving the Dornay cup from principal Mr Hollingsworth (right) with house captains in background

This year, the school has completed a record-breaking 134 house events throughout the year.

One of its aims is to give every pupil the opportunity to have their “moment of success”.

Principal Darren Hollingsworth said: “With immense pride and celebration, Gloucester Windsor lifted the Dornay Cup to be crowned Champion House of KES for the 2024–25 academic year.

“This historic victory is a testament not only to the unwavering spirit and unity of its members but also to the exceptional leadership of the House Captains, who led with honour, integrity, and a deep respect for the traditions of this royal house.”

The academy believes that culture begets its culture, this starts from morning line-ups to form times all the way to the house events themselves.

In the Dornay cup itself, it was a very tight affair with all four houses within 15 points of each other. However, it was Gloucester Windsor who announced victories following alternative sports.

Gloucester Windsor captain Mr Aaron Piggott said: “I am extremely proud of all the pupils who have attended the house events and represented Gloucester/Windsor.

“It has been a great team effort. The house captains have been exceptional role models, demonstrating outstanding leadership.

“Throughout various events, pupils in Gloucester/Windsor House have taken their moment and immersed themselves in the house culture and tradition. Each pupil has supported their fellow house members.”