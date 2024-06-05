A Lynn secondary school is marking D-Day with a week of special assemblies, history lessons and quizzes.

King Edward VII Academy (KES) has planned a number of activities for students this week to ensure its students understand the sacrifice of those that went before.

This week marks the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings in 1944.

Students from KES are remembering D-Day this week

Darren Hollingsworth, principal of KES Academy, said: “King Edward VII Academy is marking the occasion with commemorative learning for its pupils so that this generation understands the sacrifice of those that went before.

The school’s internal TV network is broadcasting D-Day images all week to ensure that all understand the importance of the day.

“Pupils are also invited to research and remember the Old Lennensians – KES Old Boys – who are commemorated on the memorial board in the school’s historic Great Hall.”

Dafydd Humphreys, assistant principal, added: "In the current age of fast-moving social media consumption it is important to pause and reflect on a time when a generation of people dedicated their whole lives for the cause of freedom.

“Unfortunately that generation is dwindling in number, however, KES is determined that we will remember them with genuine mutual respect."



