A group of students at Springwood High School have won two awards in the Young Enterprise Programme for their entrepreneurial abilities.

The young entrepreneurs have been tackling the issue of the link between drink spiking and sexual assault and their innovative efforts were rewarded.

Students Freddie Burt, Will Bland, Lexi Ampohmah and Edwin Muji set up a sexual assault awareness company SAWARE, with the aim of promoting awareness of drink spiking and its potential to lead to sexual assault.

Students at Springwood High School took part in the Young Enterprise Programme

They also developed the marketing of anti-spiking caps which they rebranded with their own logo.

Their hard work was recognised at the Young Enterprise Awards in a cerenomy that was held at the University of East Anglia (UEA), where they received trophies for marketing and best logo.

Freddie Burt and Will Bland, managing directors of SAWARE, marketing manager Lexi Ampohmah and digital creator Edwin Muji are all sixth formers at Springwood.

With the help of business teacher Emily Hutton and Year 13 student Harry Clayton, who took part last year, the group founded their company, spreading its message through social media and a website.

Miss Hutton said: “SAWARE is a business raising awareness about the taboo topic of sexual assault and the rising epidemic of drink spiking.

“The students felt strongly about the topic and wanted to create a product that prevented the issue and raised awareness within their age groups, with 5,000 reports of spiking in the UK yearly.

“It is crucial that we develop entrepreneurial skills within young people that motivates them to succeed in the changing world of work by equipping them with the work skills, knowledge and confidence that they need.”