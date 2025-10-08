An impressive amount was raised by students during an annual bake sale for a cancer charity.

The College of West Anglia has raised an impressive total of £1075.80 for Macmillan Cancer Support through a series of fundraising events across its campuses in Lynn and Wisbech.

Staff and students hosted a variety of bake sales and raffles to support the charity, which provides vital care and assistance for people living with cancer.

Learning resource centre staff, Peter McNaught, Clare Pelling, and Pia Johnson with Kerry Heathcote, Vice Principal and Deputy CEO

Some of those who raised funds were students from programmes Becoming Independent, Bridge to Vocation and Moving on into Independence combined a team effort in a cake sale that raised £35.

Shaun Davies, course director for Moving on to Independence, said: “Thank you to all the students who took part, whether selling them or making them.

“The students found it an incredibly beneficial opportunity being able to engage with customers as well as learning about the impact of health and safety, and PPE when cooking and selling food.”

Some of the delicious treats on offer

The Learning Resource Centre at Lynn also organised a cake sale and a competition to guess ‘how many sweets were in the jar’ raising £40.26.

Learning resource specialist, Pia Johnson, said: “Thank you so much to the amazing catering team at Lynn for their support and donations. And thank you so much to all the students who participated and made the event so special.”

At Wisbech, Emma Wright and Tanisha Wright from the cleaning team organised a cake sale and raffle, which brought in a further £265.

The college’s Marketing Department raised £335.54 with a baked goods and sausage roll sale.

The marketing department's array of coffee and cake on offer

The Salon at Lynn contributed through a cake sale and raffle, open to both clients and students, raising £402 as well as offering bundle treatments.

Janice, a client who took part in the fundraising, said: “This was a fantastic morning. The charity treatments of a facial and manicure were very relaxing and enjoyable.

“I went home very relaxed with bright red nails! All for an amazing cause.”