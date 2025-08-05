Children from schools across the West Norfolk Academies Trust came together to showcase their talents at an annual dance festival.

Hosted by member Springwood High School in Lynn, the event featured Year 4 pupils from all six Trust primary schools, including Clenchwarton, Gaywood, Heacham Junior, Snettisham, Walpole Cross Keys, and West Lynn.

This year’s festival theme was musicals.

Plenty of students from the West Norfolk Academies trust took part in the event. Picture: Ian Burt

Kate Whyborn from KLW Dance and Dance Wize choreographed the children’s performances, spending time at each of the schools in the run-up to the show to help the pupils prepare.

“Kate worked with the children weekly in each school,” said Emma Hunt, who is executive deputy head teacher at Heacham and Snettisham.

“She chose the songs, choreographed the dances, led the rehearsals, and oversaw the final production.”

The event was hosted by Springwood High School

In keeping with the musicals theme, the dancers performed to a range of popular show tunes, which included ‘Juicy’ from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, ‘Step in Time’ from Mary Poppins, ‘All in This Together’ from High School Musical, ‘Dancing Through Life’ from Wicked, ‘Friend Like Me’ from Aladdin, ‘Zero to Hero’ from Hercules, and ‘Revolting Children’ from Matilda.

“Events like this are important because they give students the chance to explore new skills and hobbies in a supportive environment,” Mrs Whyborn added.

“They encourage students to step outside their comfort zones, build confidence, and discover that they are capable of doing hard or unfamiliar things.

“These experiences also promote creativity, critical thinking, and the value of kindness and teamwork.”



“One of the most rewarding aspects is seeing students who may start off unsure or hesitant, grow into performers who are proud of their efforts and excited to share their achievements on stage.



“Events like this not only enrich the students’ personal development, but also bring schools and the wider community together in celebration and support.”