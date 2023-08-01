Students at Springwood High School in Lynn have been celebrating outstanding achievements in the world of dance, with some being awarded summer scholarships and places at prestigious dance schools.

One such student is Phoebe Campbell who recently left Year 13 to take up a place at the renowned Northern Contemporary Dance School, having also been offered a place at London Contemporary Dance School.

18-year-old Phoebe has been dancing since the age of three and has already completed GCSE and A-Level courses in Dance while at Springwood.

Students from Springwood High School in Lynn have been celebrating multiple successes in the world of dance. Credit: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Springwood’s head of dance Dawn Paulo said: “Phoebe has been offered and accepted a place at Northern Contemporary Dance School on the Certificate of Higher Education Contemporary Dance Course.

“This is a one-year course from September to July and validated by the University of Kent.”

Mrs Paulo added: “The course helps to prepare students for the three-year, full-time degree and has an excellent record for students going on to complete their BA (hons) at conservatoires and higher education."

Phoebe’s success follows that of 17-year-old Hannah Futter, who left the school last year to undertake an RSL Level 4 Award in Performing Arts at Evolution Foundation College in Essex.

Hannah was able to complete this two-year qualification in just one year, making her eligible to apply for a degree course a year ahead of most students her age.

Another Springwood student celebrating achievement in dance was Olivia King, in Year 11, who has been offered places at both the Stella Mann College of Performing Arts and Performers College, with full funding provided by a DADA (Dance and Drama Award).

“Olivia is currently studying for the RSL Dance Award in Performing Arts Dance and has achieved straight Distinctions in all of her units,” said Mrs Paulo.

“She has also represented Springwood in performing at local dance festivals at The Corn Exchange and has been a dance leader in our annual school dance show, which meant that Olivia was responsible for choreographing a dance for students in her house in Years 7 to 11.

“Students are given opportunities to choreograph dances for showcases, edit their own music and choose their own lighting, and lead and teach classes as they progress throughout their time at Springwood.”

Other Springwood dance stars include Freddie Hemming in Year 10, who won a three-day scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet School through a competition with the Studio 19 Dance School in Lynn.

Eiyla Docherty in Year 9, was also awarded a five-day summer school scholarship to Bird College, following her participation in a contest, where she represented Studio 19 in commercial dance.

Reporting by Amelia Platt