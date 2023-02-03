King's Lynn Springwood High School students celebrate success at awards presentation
Secondary school students celebrated their achievements at a special presentation evening held in their honour.
More than 100 Year 11 graduate students at Springwood High School were joined by 280 relatives and friends as they received their awards.
The students were presented with their GCSE certificates with an additional 36 subject awards given out.
These included 20 outstanding attitude to learning certificates and 14 attendance certificates, as well as six other special prizes.
The award for best academic results went to Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker, the most improved student over key stage four was awarded to Libby Coe, and the highest attendance over five years was won by Lexie Ampomah, who had an impressive 99% record.
Other high achievers recognised at the ceremony were Luke Graham, who won the Jessika-Mae Prior Shield for inspirational courage; Finley Meehan, who was awarded the Governors Plate for service to the school and Tony Sempuma Mbazi, who won the pastoral award.
Lexie said: "It was a really great evening, and a nice way to celebrate an amazing five years."
Fellow head student Nathan Taylor added:"It was also great to say a big thanks to the teachers that helped get us here."
The event was led by Pete Cuss, head of year for the class of 2022 and assistant head, with help from present Year 11 head student Angelica Lee, chair of governors Roger Livesey, and executive head teacher Andy Johnson.
A musical prelude to the evening was provided by Matthew Hawkes, who is currently studying maths, biology and chemistry in the school's sixth form.
The guest speaker was Springwood alumnus Alex Kendal, now a teacher, who gave a talk to the graduates.
Sally Ashfield, deputy head teacher, said: "Taking time to publicly celebrate the achievements of our students and ensuring they know how proud of them we are at events like these is incredibly important."
Mr Cuss added: "We are very proud of the Class of 2022.
"Despite the impact Covid-19 had, and the disruption to the students’ education, they produced outstanding GCSE grades, which enabled them to move on to their first-choice destinations, whether sixth form, college or apprenticeships.
"They were a fantastic cohort, and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours."