An automotive workshop and training facility held an awards evening to give parents, students and staff a chance to celebrate their successes of last year.

Open Road West Norfolk was established in 2009 to help students who struggle with a traditional classroom setting.

The facility's main aim is to reduce the number of school exclusions in West Norfolk, working in partnership with the College of West Anglia to provide English and maths qualifications.

The students received their certificates as well as a £100 Tesco voucher. Picture: Michael Fysh

Last Wednesday’s awards evening was attended by the High Sherriff of Norfolk Professor Krishna Sethia as well as Terry Smith, Open Road trustee, who presented the certificates to the students. In addition to receiving their qualification, each recipient was given a £100 Tesco voucher, courtesy of DWP Household Support Fund.

Of the 27 students who were awarded, 15 received an IMI Level 1 Award in Automotive Maintenance, three students an IMI Level 1 Certificate in Automotive Maintenance, five a Pearson BTEC Level 1 Award in Construction Skills and four a Pearson BTEC Level 1 Certificate in Construction Skills.

Alongside this, five students received a Maths Entry Level 3 Certificate and two their English Level 1 Certificates.

For those attending, a buffet was provided by trustee Adrian Flux, which students, staff and parents enjoyed thoroughly.

The Open Road’s awards evening has been operating this way since 2021 and allows students the opportunity to bring their families along to share in the celebration which takes place after the scheduled day of teaching is complete.

Martin Slater, managing director, said: “Our awards evenings are all about the students, it gives them the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and be proud of themselves.”