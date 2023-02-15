College of West Anglia (CWA) students have been conducting PE lessons with Lynn’s Eastgate Academy pupils, as part of their course at Alive Lynnsport.

The CWA students are responsible for planning safe, fun, activity sessions linked to the primary school’s curriculum.

The weekly sessions allow the CWA learners to apply their organisation, teamwork, planning, leadership, instruction, communication and evaluation skills in a real working environment.

A sports students mentors a youngster in archery

This is vital experience the learners can apply in their future careers.

Darren Gray, sports lecturer at CWA said: “This is an excellent partnership with the fantastic staff and pupils at Eastgate Academy.

“Our learners gain valuable leadership experience with school children and the sessions form a valuable assessment opportunity for the college learners.”

Students teach the youngsters new skills

