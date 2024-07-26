Young engineers at a Lynn secondary school have created their own ‘rocket cars’ to put their learning to the test.

The Year 7 students at Springwood High School were taking part in the ‘race to the line’ challenge, which involved the creation and testing of a small, carbon-dioxide-propelled model car as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) project.

Josh Cunningham, Maths teacher and STEM lead at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, said: “The students worked in groups of four and attached axles, wheels and eyelets so that the car could travel along a wire.

Lynn's Springwood High School held a rocket car workshop. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

The cars reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour over the 30-metre stretch

“They then considered the aerodynamics of their creation, adding spoilers, nose cones, fairings, winglets, and any other modifications that they deemed necessary.

“They needed to consider the science behind these, as well as the practicality.

“Finally they dealt with the most important feature – the appearance of the car.”

It was part of a 'race to the line' challenge

Some of the students with their creations

After completing safety checks by trained members of staff, the rocket cars were threaded onto a wire and tested using a specially crafted launcher, which had been put together by the construction team.

The highest speeds were shown on a speed gun lent by the police - with the cars reaching up to 60 miles per hour over the 30-metre stretch.

It was the first time that the school had held the event, which around 280 Year 7 students took part in over two days.

“Organisation was primarily completed by myself, Victoria Mann and Steph Beech,” added Mr Cunningham.

Around 280 Year 7 students took part in the challenge over two days

“The collaboration of our three departments meant that we were able to cover all bases with both the organisation of the event and the links back to our curriculum.”

The challenge winners received certificates and a trophy, along with an invitation to a STEM celebration evening due to take place at the school next year.

“At Springwood, we take great pride in the events and extra-curricular activities that we offer,” added Mr Cunningham. “We believe that it sets us apart from any other school in the area.

“A Springwood student has the opportunity to do so much more than just sit in a classroom – they are able to design, experiment, create, explore.

“The importance of this cannot be understated, and it is something that we strive to deliver across every department.”

Reporting by Hannah Tuttle