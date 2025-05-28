A group of West Norfolk students took stacks of books to the children’s ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to help younger patients during their stay.

May is Mental Health and Wellbeing month, and the students from St Clement’s High School, Terrington St Clement, took a book bundle made up of donations from staff, parents, families and the wider community to the Rudham Ward.

“We wanted to enhance the stay of children in hospital by giving them books. We are aware that reading can help provide a valuable distraction for children in discomfort and have a positive effect on their mental health and wellbeing," said librarian Jenny Ford.

The books ranged from those suitable for very young children, colouring books to puzzle and teen titles for older patients. The visiting group also included Sarah Murkin, the English Lead for the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which the school is a part of.

“The five students who attended from Year 10 have expressed an interest in working with young children, and this trip was beneficial to help them learn about the different roles and specialist professions working within the Rudham Ward. It was great to meet the staff and learn all about the ward,” added Mrs Ford.

St Clement's High School students with Rudham ward staff. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

St Clement's High School delivered stacks of books to the Rudham Ward at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography