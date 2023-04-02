Students from one West Norfolk Secondary school are embarking on a trip of a lifetime as they leave Lynn for a 17-day adventure in Thailand.

The Year 12 students from Springwood High School, which is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, are taking part in a Thailand Global Citizenship Programme, which will see them teach children in a Thai school about climate change, as well as spend time caring for rescued elephants at a sanctuary.

The 15 Springwood students, accompanied by three members of staff, flew to Thailand’s Chiang Mai airport on Friday, March 24, before transferring to Mae Sariang, where they will be working with pupils at Ban Kupuang (KP) School.

The pupils from Springwood High School before setting off on their trip to Thailand. Picture: Ian Burt (63295075)

Run by Challenges Abroad in partnership with international development charity FutureSense Foundation, the scheme has been operating for more than a decade, during which time over 5,000 young people have taken part.

With a focus on climate action, the activities at the school will involve raising environmental awareness through STEM-based workshops, along with finding creative ways of reusing and recycling materials – and helping the children with their English language skills.

The second part of the trip will see the group return to Chiang Mai, before heading to Thailand’s world-famous Elephant Nature Park, which is situated 60km outside the city.

Run by renowned conservationist Lek Chailert, the sanctuary is home to over 100 endangered Asian elephants, and other rescued animals, such as cats, dogs and buffaloes.

The students will spend the week learning about both animal welfare and sustainable tourism, with their duties including caring for the sanctuary’s residents by looking after their environment, preparing their food, feeding them, and even taking some for walks.

The trip will also give the young volunteers a taste of Thai culture, with time for excursions to religious and historical sites, such as temples and Chiang Mai Old Town, plus plenty of opportunity to sample the local cuisine.

Springwood’s Executive Headteacher Andy Johnson said: “This will be the third fully-funded, sixth-form trip that we have run in partnership with Challenges Abroad.

“It is an incredible opportunity for students to experience a different culture, help those less fortunate than them and develop their own resilience by pushing themselves well outside their comfort zone.”