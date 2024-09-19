Carpentry students at the College of West Anglia embraced exciting opportunities in their first week of college, thanks to a visit from Swaffham Historic Market Town Project.

As a part of a three-year initiative backed by Breckland District Council, Historic England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Swaffham Town Council, students were given a taste of the diverse opportunities in conservation beyond the traditional construction routes.

Cliveden Conservation, a leading Norfolk Conservation company specialising in the restoration of stately homes and historic buildings such as the Swaffham Assembly Rooms, visited King’s Lynn campus to deliver an inspiring workshop.

Student, Leo Wheeler trying his hand at stone masonry

The session saw students being split into small groups, each tasked with a different hands-on project such as plaster casting and line pointing, where they learned the importance of using lime instead of modern cement in heritage work.

The morning not only equipped students with new technical skills, but also highlighted broader opportunities in the heritage conservation industry.

Breckland executive member for economic development and growth, councillor Paul Claussen, said: “As part of Breckland’s Thriving Places programme, we want to inspire students to explore career opportunities that exist on their doorstep here in the district, some that they may not have considered.

“Working with our partners, we are highlighting opportunities that go beyond the typical construction curriculum, that will contribute to economic growth in our district by protecting and enhancing our built heritage.

“This forms part of our wider work with our valued partner organisations in Swaffham, where we are investing an expected £1 million protecting and enhancing the historic market town’s heritage.”