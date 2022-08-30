With glamorous gowns, smart suits and top-notch transport, students at Springwood High School turned on the glitz for their prom night.

Students arrived in everything from classic Minis and a Triumph Spitfire to a trike, stock car and HGVs. A crowd of friends and family welcomed them all to the school, where the casino-themed evening was held.

There were prizes to be won too - for the funniest student and the worst parking! But it was all in good fun and marked the end of the Year 13’s time at the school and the beginning of the next steps into their futures.

Springwood High School students arrive for prom night. Photo: IAN BURT (58957953)

Deputy head teacher and director of sixth form Jamie Warner-Lynn said:"“It was a lovely night – everyone looked really glamorous and there were some terrific vehicles used for transport. It’s not everyday the school hosts stock cars, Ford Mustangs and a New York yellow cab."

The students were also treated to a buffet and disco as part of their prom night celebrations at Springwood, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.