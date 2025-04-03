Secondary schools from across West Norfolk have come together to showcase their musical talents at a recital evening.

Dozens of students from Years 7 to 13 played to an audience of 120 at Springwood High School in Lynn on Friday, March 21.

The young musicians came from the West Norfolk Academies Trust’s (WNAT) four secondary schools - Marshland High School in West Walton, St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton and Springwood - to perform at the second ever cross-trust vocal evening.

Young voices from across West Norfolk came together to showcase their talents. Pictures: Ian Burt/ Barking Dog Media

“Each school was asked to nominate students suitable for the evening,” said Robin Norman, WNAT director of music and event organiser.

“It was lovely to see students not only performing but also being inspired by their peers.”

For some, it was their first-ever concert, whereas for others, it could be one of their last as they prepare to leave and pursue music at university, with one of the students being awarded a scholarship at Oxford.

The evening included performances drawn from WNAT's four secondary schools

The event was also supported by music teachers from across the trust, including Thomas Burt from Springwood, Jo Kemp from St Clement’s, Kevin Bell from Marshland and Andrea Barnes from Smithdon.

Singing tutors Sam Ashby, Becky Harrington, and Gemma Saintierney also helped.

“The event took place last year on a much smaller scale,” Mr Norman added.

Around 120 students from Years 7 to 13 played to the audience

“This was the first time that we had included vocal groups and choirs within the evening.

“It was really wonderful to see the students supporting each other, and then learning, and being inspired by their peers.

“In an event such as this, students can see where they are going in their musical skills and, as we have found with the piano recitals that are now in their third year, students return each year, and it is lovely to watch them grow in confidence and standard.”