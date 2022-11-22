Students and staff at the College of West Anglia took part in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life 5k challenge.

More than 400 participants had to walk or run 12 times around the track to reach the target of 5k.

The challenge raised £1,070 to be donated to the charity.

Event organiser, Scott Leadley, head of faculty for business, humanities, science and computing said: "We are delighted with the success of the Race for Life event.

"Both students and staff from across all campuses have come together to participate and help to fight cancer.

"It was great to bring the college together to support a good cause."