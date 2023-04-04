Environmental awareness has been blooming in Lynn as secondary school students get creative to highlight the critical issue of plastic pollution.

Sixty Year 8 students from Springwood High School have had the opportunity to contribute to the environmental community project ‘Meadow of Hope.’

The project was started by the West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board (YAB) along with Blackfield Creatives director, Tim Mann, to create a flower meadow entirely made from recycled plastic.

Students from Springwood High School in Lynn have joined in with climate community project "meadow of hope" (63342724)

Springwood’s involvement was organised by the chair of its environment committee, Agnieszka Munns, who held a competition to determine which students took part in the flower-crafting workshops.

Mrs Munns said: “I decided to involve Year 8 students in this project, as part of enrichment. However, as we could not involve everyone in the Meadow of Hope project, I decided to run a simple form-time competition.

“All Year 8 students were provided with a card to create a simple answer on why is plastic pollution bad and how can we stop it?

She continued: “The outcome was either to design a logo, a slogan, draw a picture, or write a poem, in answer to that question.”

Students created 120 flowers which will become part of the touring Meadow of Hope installation later this spring.

Other environmental initiatives coming up at Springwood include the Big School Clean later this month and the Big Dig Two in November.