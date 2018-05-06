Students from Springwood High School heading for finals in RIBI’s National Youth Speaks

A team from Springwood High School is going to the national final of the RIBI’s National Youth Speaks after coming first in the regional final.

The winning team was made up of students Finley Meehan, Harry Davidson and Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker.

Presentation of the regional cup was made by the Mayor of Chelmsford Duncan Lumley and the certificates were presented by Lynn rotary past district governor Peter Dowse.

The national finals is taking place at Exmouth Community College on May 12. Pictured above, students Finley Meehan, Harry Davidson and Mackenzie Whitehouse-Baker with their awards.

Picture: SUBMITTED.