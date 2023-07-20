Year 11 students were dressed to the nines as they arrived at their prom via a range of transport, including sports cars, a horse-drawn carriage and a tank.

Teenagers from King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) celebrated the end of their school year at the event, held earlier this month.

Parents, friends and staff looked on as the youngsters arrived at the site on Queen Mary Road in Gaywood dressed in beautiful dresses and tailored suits.

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

David Towler, assistant principal, said the event, which was organised by head of year Carla Bates and was supported by a number of staff and organisations, was “brilliant”.

During the evening, they enjoyed a sit-down meal and entertainment from a magician, while sat on specially-themed tables with quotes wishing them good luck.

He said: “All of the students who attended looked amazing. They used a whole range of modes of vehicles to get there, including motorbikes, a Scooby Doo van and a tank.

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

“The person who won the best mode of transport was Jade Robinson, who turned up in a horse and carriage with all her family.”

The prom king was Reece Plumb and prom queen was Lily Klerks-Mason.

“They had a wonderful time. They were really engaged,” Mr Towler added.

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

Students at King's Lynn Academy enjoying their prom. Pictures: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Academy (KLA) Prom 2023. Picture: Ian Burt

“They were brilliant – the kids. They seemed to have a really good time.”