Students at Greenpark Academy in Lynn were educated about about health and safety in and around construction sites during a special visit from housing provider Lovell and West Norfolk Council.

The team talked about the importance of PPE (personal protective equipment) and potential dangers at construction sites, and the students were tasked with creating some safety posters.

Holly Baker, health and safety advisor at Lovell, said of the visit: “We wanted to educate the students before the summer holidays about safety and hazards at construction sites, so they know to keep away from them and that they are not a playground.

Students at Greenpark Academy were visited by Lovell and the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk.

“One of the best parts was seeing some PPE modelled by students and students engaging with us, asking some fantastic questions. As a company, it is so important that we work with and support our community, and we really enjoyed our visit.

Holly added: “We work closely with local schools near our developments to encourage children to experience the excitement of construction sites in a safe environment and we look forward to inviting the students to one of our sites soon.”

Mr Jones, deputy head at Greenpark Academy, said: “Lovell came into school and presented an informative assembly to the entire school. The children loved dressing up and asked loads of questions. One child even has their dad working for Lovell!

“It’s always good to remind the children about safety around building sites, especially as many of them live so close to the current sites and have a lot of time on their hands due to the upcoming summer holidays.”

Mr Jones also said that the pupils were “excited” about creating their safety posters with many having already begun the process,

James Grant, principal project manager at the Council, added: “What people mostly see from the work we do is the appearance of new homes. But engaging with people and keeping them safe are also important parts of the work we do, and events like this help us reach out into our communities.

“It was a delight to attend and meet young people at the school and we were really pleased by how interested they were.”