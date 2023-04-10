A Lynn secondary school has hosted a question time event for its sixth formers who got the chance to grill five politicians.

A total of 250 Year 13 students from Springwood High School took part in the event, which is the sixth ever hosted by the school.

Councillors in attendance included the Green Party’s Michael de Whalley, Labour’s Peter Smith, Liberal Democrat Rob Colwell and Conservatives Phil Trask and Graham Middleton.

The full panel answering student's questions.

Students from Springwood High School speaking to politicians from West Norfolk.

Green Party's Michael de Whalley (left) with conservative Graham Middleton.

They all answered pre-prepared questions from the sixth formers, with each candidate in the West Norfolk elections being given two minutes to respond. The session closed with a vote to determine which party the students would choose.

Head of Year 13 and organiser Jessica Cuss said: “Events like this are really important at Springwood High School, as they engage our young people with politics. They raise their awareness of how politics can affect them both locally and nationally and why it’s important to vote, and provide them with a greater understanding of democracy.”

Mr Colwell and Mr Trask are standing for the Gaywood North Bank ward. The other candidates are Michael Baldwin (Con), Sandra Collop (Lab), John Crofts (LibDem), Helen Dalgleish (Lab), Vicky Fairweather (Green) and David Sayers (LibDem).

The panel of students from Springwood High School

The panel in front of Year 13 students at Springwood High School.

Mr de Whalley is standing in the Gayton and Grimston ward where the other candidates are Bal Anota (Independent) and Sue Fraser (Con). Mr Middleton and Mr Smith are standing in The Woottons ward, where the other candidates are Richard Coates (Con), Greville Patrick Charles Lord Howard of Rising (Con) and Simon John Ring (Independent).

Council elections will take place on May 4.