College students are using their coaching skills to help inspire nearby school pupils.

Students from the Level 2 industry skills: leading children’s activities course at the Lynn campus of the College of West Anglia are coaching the Reception class from Greenpark Academy in a range of sports.

The initiative sees college students take on the role of mentors and coaches, helping the younger pupils develop key physical skills.

Students and pupils develop new skills

The sessions provide an engaging way for the primary pupils to learn new new sports while the college students develop skills including leadership, communication, patience and adaptability.

Coaching sessions for Greenpark Academy

Course director Darren Gray said: “These students are gaining valuable experience working with primary school children. Currently working with Greenpark Academy gives them loads of skills of working with different individuals with special educational needs. Students plan, deliver and evaluate activities as they would in the PE teacher's role, giving them vital industry experience.”

Greenpark Academy pupils are being coached by college students

Fiona Boss from Greenpark added: “The sessions are always really well organised and are changed each week, so the children are able to learn different skills.

“Darren is always happy to amend activities to suit children’s needs and abilities and the students are great at keeping the children engaged and motivated. The class absolutely loves their sessions.”