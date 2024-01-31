Following impressive exam results last year, former GCSE students from a Lynn school gathered to celebrate their successes at an event held in their honour.

Springwood High School welcomed back the Class of 2023 with a presentation evening which took place in the Peter Hopkins Hall at the school.

Around 150 GCSE graduates attended the ceremony, which took place January 18 when they were joined by friends and family members, along with Springwood staff and governors.

Springwood High School students of class 2023 celebrate their success at award evening. Picture credit: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Springwood High School students of class 2023 celebrate their success at award evening. Picture credit: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Guest speaker Will Pockock, a teacher at Springwood and former sixth form student at the school, gave a speech and handed out the awards with the help of executive head teacher Andrew Johnson and the chair of governors, Roger Livesey.

The group's former head of year, Olly Denton, now head of Year 7 at Springwood, introduced the proceedings.

He said: “There is an award for every subject, which in total amounts to 32 awards.

“There are then six specific awards for best attendance, best set of results, most improved student over Key Stage 4, Jessika-Mae Prior Award for Inspirational Courage, Governors’ Plate for Services to the School, and the Pastoral Award.”

The winners included Colby Wood for best academic results; Jensen Fox for most improved student; Hannah Raab, who received the attendance prize for highest attendance over five years; Emily Weightman, who was awarded the Jessika-Mae Prior Shield; Piers Gostling-Ireland, who won the Governors’ Plate; and Isaac Kirk, who was presented with the pastoral award.

Mr Denton added: “Events like this are so important to Springwood, because it is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the successes and hard work that a cohort of students put in over a five-year period.

“Celebrating success makes the blood, sweat, and tears worthwhile at the end, as well as marking a moment to reflect upon the lessons that have been learnt along the way, that students can carry forward into their future lives.

“It’s a wonderful moment to stop and take stock of all the positive outcomes from a group of deserving young people who have completed their GCSE journey at Springwood High School.”

