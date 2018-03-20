Students in West Norfolk aim for the skies on STEM day

Officials from RAF Marham have been challenging youngsters by hosting a range of subject-specific activities at the base.

Year nine students from a number of West Norfolk schools went to the station on Thursday for a day of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) challenges.

STEM activities at RAF Marham''Sgt Dan Hardwick

The youngsters were told how officials use these subject-specific skills to manipulate liquid oxygen and make Royals Royce engines. The students also took part in paper airplane flight tests.

Participating schools included Downham Market Academy, Fakenham Academy, King’s Lynn Academy, Nicholas Hamond Academy, Marshland Academy, and Springwood High School.

A base spokesman said: “This event saw year 9 students attending RAF Marham to view and take part in a variety of STEM activities.

“This day tied into RAF100 and the launch for RAF Marham’s involvement in the RAF’s Commemorations.”

STEM activities at RAF Marham'Alice Simpson

This was one of two events hosted by officials, the other being a SIGN2SING event.

A spokesman added: “This is an annual event that is organised by the Deaf Health Charity. This year school children from the local area will be coming onto camp to complete a large sing and sign along and linking it with the RAF100.”

STEM activities at RAF Marham