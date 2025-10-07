College students have “nailed” back-to-back fundraisers - supporting important causes.

Students at The Salon at College of West Anglia’s King’s Lynn campus showed their community spirit by hosting two events.

For Macmillan Cancer Support, students and staff organised a charity morning. This included a bake sale, raffle and a special treatment bundle of a facial and a manicure.

A student gets creative with the 'Paint it Purple' fundraiser in aid of the Pandora Project

Thanks to the generosity of clients, students and staff, The Salon raised £405 for Macmillan.

Janice, a client, said: ‘This was a fantastic morning. The charity treatments of a facial and manicure were very relaxing and enjoyable. I went home very relaxed with bright red nails! All for an amazing cause.”

Just days later, students came together again - this time for the Pandora Project, a Lynn-based charity helping those affected by domestic abuse.

Some of the mouth-watering bakes on offer as part of The Salon fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support

The charity’s ‘Paint it Purple’ campaign saw clients book in for purple-themed manicures with all proceeds being donated to Pandora.

The event raised £65.60 and one client, Ann, who took part in the fundraiser, said: “Mia took such care and precision on my nails, she did incredibly well. I love the colour and the service was fantastic. Thank you for hosting such a lovely event.”

A college spokesperson said both events highlighted salon staff and students supporting charities close to the community.