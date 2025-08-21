Pupils gathered in anticipation this morning, eager to find out their grades following their recent GCSE exams.

King Edward VII Academy (KES) in Lynn saw 65% of pupils in English and Maths achieve a grade 4 or above, while 50% achieved a Grade 5 or above.

This marks the best results ever in GCSEs for KES, improving by 9% in students achieving grade 5 and above in those subjects compared to last year.

Students received their GCSE results this morning after a long wait

Darren Hollingsworth, principal at the school, said: “We are proud to announce the strongest outcomes since the introduction of numerical grading for English and Maths in 2017.

“This year, KES has made a remarkable leap of more than ten percentage points in the proportion of pupils achieving grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, compared to last year.

“As soon as pupils start at KES, they understand that a place here comes with high aspirations and expectations.

Students gathered at KES this morning to collect their results

“This milestone is a powerful testament to the relentless dedication, resilience, and ambition of our pupils and staff.

“It proves that hard work truly pays off and that there is no reward without effort. We knew even from the start of Year 7 that it was a great year group, and we are truly delighted that they have fulfilled their potential to attain amazing outcomes today. A heartfelt thank you to the entire KES community.

“Wherever their next destination may be, we wish all our KES pupils every success and happiness on their journey.”

Hard work has paid off for the students, as KES has seen the strongest outcomes since the introduction of numerical grading

Students were left pleased with their results this morning, including Rico Anton.

He said: “I am so happy with my results. They are better than I thought they would be.

“I was expecting a 7 in English, but I achieved a 9. KES has improved so much in the last two years, and I am really happy I came here.”

Another student who was happy with her outcome was Lauren Hunt, who said she was “over the moon” with her results.

She said: “They are much higher than I had hoped. I worked really hard to achieve them, so it is nice that the hard work has paid off.”

Click here to stay up to date with more GCSE results from across the area.