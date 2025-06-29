Students from Springwood High School were given a unique insight into the world of construction during a visit to the Florence Fields development in Gaywood.

The visit, organised by West Norfolk Council, offered eight students a guided tour of the 226-home project, currently under construction.

Pupils explored various stages of the build, from nearly completed show homes to properties still in the early foundation phase, gaining a firsthand look at how modern housing developments take shape.

Year 9 students from Springwood High School during a special visit to the Florence Fields development in Lynn

Council leader Alistair Beales said: “Inviting Springwood students to see the construction work taking place here is the right thing to do to encourage young people to see the opportunities in this growing industry.

"I believe opportunities like this foster a greater understanding of the development process that shapes our communities.”

The tour was led by Michael Saunders, operations manager at Lovell, the main contractor on the project.

He spoke to the students about the broad range of careers available in the construction industry, from architecture and engineering to project management and skilled trades.

“The construction sector offers a world of diverse opportunities,” Mr Saunders said.

“By investing in skills development, embracing environmental responsibility and embedding a passion for the industry early in young people, we not only build structures, but also a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

The Florence Fields development is a key part of the borough council's strategy to address housing needs and create sustainable communities.

The project also serves as a platform for skills development and youth engagement.

Both the council and Lovell reaffirmed their commitment to working with schools to promote construction careers and raise awareness of the environmental and community impact of the industry.

