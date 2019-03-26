Students plant bulbs at King's Lynn hospital in citizenship programme

Students from the College of West Anglia have planted bulbs at various sites around Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A garden was originally created by the students as part of a National Citizenship programme run by the Prince’s Trust.

Student Ellie Sharp plants bulbs at QEH (8041694)

Lynn resident Tony Smith found out about the project and asked his wife Cynthia, who works at Dobbies garden centre, if she could help.

Mrs Smith subsequently arranged for just under 4,000 bulbs to be donated.

