Youngsters were reportedly sent home from school this morning after taking part in protests over its bathroom policies.

Parents of children who attend Lynn's King Edward VII Academy have told the Lynn News that a group of students banded together this morning (Friday) to "strike" against being denied access to toilets.

Bathrooms are believed to be being locked during lessons, with teachers said to be refusing access on multiple occasions - and one parent has described the Gaywood Road school as being "more like a military".

The King Edward VII Academy in Lynn (Image: Google Maps)

Several reports suggest a number of Year 10 students were sent home this morning without their parents being told beforehand.

The King Edward management team's exact toilet policy remains unclear. The school was approached for comment this morning, but has yet to provide any response.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said she believes it is because of issues with graffiti and vaping.

"But that isn't every child, and why should every child be disciplined for one child's actions?" they asked.

"The children obviously arranged the strike late last night as far I'm aware. I rang up the school at eight o'clock this morning to let them know that it was happening, and they put absolutely nothing in place no stop it happening - which was rather bizarre."

The parent's child said that if students wish to go to the toilet, they need to be accompanied by an adult - but "half the time they don't even take us".

And the parent added: "To be fair, all children, and especially girls, should have access to a toilet."

The school is not believed to have offered any information on how long the children have been suspended for.

Today's protest is believed to have been organised via a group chat on social media platform Snapchat last night.

Another woman who is a carer for a Year 10 student said it is "not right" for teachers to be denying students the right to visit the toilet.

"It's frustrating if they're not contacting the parents, because obviously these kids can't do anything or go anywhere because they're locked out of the properties," they said.

"If they need the loo, they need the loo. The staff speak to the children like absolute rubbish, to be honest."

Another parent contacted the Lynn News to say their daughter, who reportedly has a condition that requires her to visit the bathroom regularly, has also been suspended.

She said the King Edward is "more like a military than a school".