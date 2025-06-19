Career aspirations of a group of students will see them follow the apprenticeship route when they leave school at the end of this term.

Working at the forefront of scientific research into cancer with a prestigious multi-national company means relocation for one student, while others from the same year group are also avoiding huge student debt and gaining practical experience.

Ruby Hopgood will be making a move down the A10 to Cambridge from Lynn, and into the offices of AstraZeneca where she has been accepted as an apprentice working within the oncology laboratories.

Four of Lynn's Springwood students Jensen Fox, Ruby Hopgood, Dylan Green and Melia Dunn who are optioning for apprenticeships. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

She joined Lynn’s Springwood High School, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, in Year 12 to study her A-Levels and was helped to secure her apprenticeship with one of the world’s leading companies.

Ruby will be studying for her bioscience degree with Manchester Metropolitan University while working and living in Cambridge.

“I think an apprenticeship is a great option for students as it not only gives valuable work experience, but also allows you to continue to learn and gain an education,” she said.

Ruby is looking forward to starting her laboratory role and said the assessment day she had to attend at AstraZeneca had been a lot of work.

“If I was to give advice to younger students, I would say go for it! Apprenticeships are improving constantly and you can get an apprenticeship in many fields now. Make sure to fully research the company and apprenticeship you are applying for,” she said.

Melia Dunn has joined accountancy firm Mapus-Smith and Lemmon where she will work towards a professional qualification while gaining crucial experience in a working environment.

“With an apprenticeship you can apply your knowledge to the role and therefore expand not only your knowledge of the industry, but also get the practice of becoming a professional and the best employee you can be,” she said.

Melia also joined Springwood for her A-Levels, and said the school had been really helpful with navigating her career path.

“Bringing in the top local employers meant I could listen to many career opportunities as well as sharing roles that could be available, such as the one at Mapus-Smith and Lemmon.

“In the long term, I aspire to continue to work as a qualified accountant and potentially become chartered after gaining my AAT qualification. Getting an apprenticeship is a great way to pursue your desired career choice. Not only do you get paid while gaining a qualification, you will have great work experience,” she said.

Civil engineering is the passion of student Dylan Green who will be studying for a degree while working with JBA Consulting in Peterborough.

Dylan also joined Springwood for his A-Levels and he aims to become a fully qualified civil engineer and attaining a BEng (Hons) in civil engineering while working with his company is a key part of his future.

“You need to be dedicated, apply to many places and practice your interview skills. I applied to 15 apprenticeships, got three interviews and received two offers,” he said.

“I already have a job secured and don’t need to look for one after my degree. I will also gain real-world experience in my profession, which I see as a major advantage.”

Jensen Fox wasn’t entirely certain on any future career when he started sixth form at Springwood, but he has now secured an apprenticeship at Lynn’s Palm Paper where he starts in August.

He will combine four days of working and a day of study of electrical engineering throughout his time at the company. The course includes time at the town’s College of West Anglia.

“You can gain years of experience in a career that you enjoy whilst not having to fund your own tuition. And the fact that you can work hands-on almost every day is right for me,” he said.

Jensen completed work experience at Palm Paper prior to applying for an apprenticeship and had the chance to look at different fields of engineering before deciding that electrics was the way forward for him.

“Springwood sixth form was supportive of this as a career and we had career fairs and talks from local apprenticeship providers which helped me find out what I was really interested in,” he added.

Jessica Beck is aiming to be a podiatrist and will be working in a Norfolk clinic three days a week with another two days studying as she works on a degree with the University of Plymouth.

“I like the thought of learning on the job, practically seeing what I am learning whilst still studying towards a degree and qualification. In addition I will be paid a salary and will not accrue university debt,” she said.

Jessica will work at a clinic in Wymondham while her university studies will be online.

She said the school opened her eyes to alternative ways of studying for a degree and she attended all the available talks and presentations which provided details of apprenticeships, adding the school offered support and advice.

“I have absolutely loved my time at Springwood High School. I have wonderful friends and the school has given me great opportunities in extra curricular activities. I went to Thailand in Year 12 with Challenges Abroad, and have enjoyed representing the school in lots of sports. There is a varied choice of courses in sixth form and the teachers also give extra support and guidance,” she said.