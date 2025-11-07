Maths whizzes were put through their paces and found very much equal to the challenge when they entered a new competition aimed solely at girls.



The sixth-form students from Springwood High School in Lynn were among the first to take part in the inaugural UK Maths Trust (UKMT) Mathematical Competition for Girls (MCG) – where they also ranked amongst the highest scorers.



“It is a new opportunity designed to inspire and challenge young female mathematicians from across the UK,” said Ben Coote, key stage 5 Maths lead at Springwood, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Cadence Fordham, Rachel Chalmers, Holly MacGowan, Sara Mohammed and Sydney Hipwell took part in the challenge. Picture: Ian Burt

“Students who scored below the merit threshold received a certificate of participation.



“We had five students competing – two achieved merit, and three got distinction."



The Springwood highfliers, who are all in Years 12 and 13, included Cadence Fordham, Rachel Chalmers, and Holly MacGowan with distinctions. Sara Mohammed and Sydney Hipwell achieved merits.



As the leading British charity for the promotion of mathematical education in young people, UKMT runs a series of maths competitions and challenges throughout the year, including the Mathematical Olympiad for Girls (MOG), which attracted almost 5,000 entries last year.



Matching their classmates’ performances in the MCG, Springwood students also reached the upper regions of the MOG leaderboard, with Emily Adcock in Year 12 and Nastia Kliuchnyk in Year 13 both achieving merits.