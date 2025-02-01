A Lynn head teacher enjoyed a trip down memory lane when students rebuilt his childhood Lego castle.

The Year 7 pupils from Springwood High School spent hours reconstructing the “iconic” model, which had been a Christmas present to Executive head teacher Andy Johnson from his parents in the 1980s and hadn’t been assembled for 45 years.

Harry Manning and Jackson Cooper, who are both 11 years old, dedicated two weeks of lunch breaks to the project, which comprised more than 750 pieces, and featured mini-figures, as well as a fully functioning drawbridge.

This Lego set that took "hours" to build belonged to head teacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Barking Dog Media

“Harry recently built all of his Christmas Lego in two days.



“When Mr Johnson said he would bring the castle into school for them to build, they were very excited.”



She added: “The original set comprised 767 Lego pieces and included 14 medieval-themed mini-figures.

“The iconic yellow bricks and sense of nostalgia associated with this set make it one of the holy grails of Lego collecting.



“Andy felt very nostalgic. There were elements to it that he hadn’t remembered, and he was pleased to see it complete all these years later. He even took a photo to show his mum.”



Mr Johnson isn’t the only one enjoying the LEGO castle, as visitors have been calling in to admire the boys’ creation.



“Everyone that walks past the office stops to have a look and a play with the functioning drawbridge and is very impressed with it,” added Mrs Davies-Mays.