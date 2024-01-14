Students, staff and parents from Springwood High School have been adding to its green credentials by planting more than 400 hedgerows around the school grounds.

It was the second of the school’s rewilding events, which has been made possible thanks to the support of community and environmental ambassadors.

This comes along with a donation of trees from the Woodland Trust.

Students, parents and staff taking part in the big dig at Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt for Barking Dog Media

Agnieszka Munns, environmental lead at Springwood, said: “The annual hedge planting is part of the school’s ongoing attempt to increase biodiversity, create natural barriers and provide nesting sites for wildlife.

“It was finally able to take place after being postponed on account of previously water-logged and slippery ground.

“Despite conditions still being cold and wet, students, parents and staff who attended the dig were able to enjoy a little sunshine, and over 400 hedgerow saplings were successfully planted in the school grounds.”

She added: “During the replanting, students, members of staff and families, were informed how carbon emissions are connected to everyday actions and how such emissions can be reduced or offset by making small, manageable changes.

“Beyond the limited target area, an important message for our students was to keep promoting the need to protect their local environment, thereby encouraging everyone to care for and respect nature, and to take pride in their green achievements.”

The replanting scheme is one in a series of green initiatives undertaken by Springwood, which was recently awarded an Eco-Schools Green Flag by Keep Britain Tidy for its environmental awareness.

Mrs Munns added: “Earlier in November, more than 2,000 students and staff were encouraged to take part in the national ‘Cutting The Carbon’, by completing nine simple changes. These challenges included having a ‘no-meat day’, ‘saying no to new’ and ‘ditching the drive’.”

“With more green initiatives planned for next year, including creating a wildflower meadow and making bird-nesting boxes, Springwood High School is making sure the young people receive a sound grounding in considering how to protect the environment, starting locally in their own school.”