On Wednesday, students and staff from the College of West Anglia took part in a Race for Life 5k to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

More than 600 staff and students took part in the event at Alive Lynnsport.

Participants had to walk or run 12 times around its running track to hit the 5km target.

They shared the reasons why they were running on their front and back signs and each participant received a medal for taking part on the day.

College staff and students managed to raise some £1,450 for Cancer Research UK's Stand Up To Cancer campaign, which is featuring now on Channel 4.

Event organiser, Scott Leadley, said: "We are delighted with the success of the Race for Life event today.

"Both students and staff from across all campuses have come together to participate and help to fight cancer.

"We would like to especially thank H2O Vending, who supplied the water for the event, and Tesco Gaywood, who donated fruit for the participants on the day."

Nicky Rowland, head of human resources and the chair of the employee wellbeing committee, said: "It was great to see staff and students out in the sun testing themselves for such a good cause.

"My own team decided they would be Doing it for Danny.

"Danny is our much-respected Health and Safety Officer who is currently recovering from surgery and was cheering us on from home.

"He’s been at the heart of CWA's response to the pandemic over the past couple of years and is always thinking of others.

"This was a chance for us to show him how much we appreciate what he did for us and to support him in his own personal battle with cancer."

