Springwood students marked the festive season in traditional style when they staged the school's first-ever pantomime.

The whole of Lynn's Springwood High School, which is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, took part in Jack and the Beanstalk, with two performances of the show both fully sold out.

Springwood’s head of arts faculty, Pete Cuss, said: “This was the first panto staged at the school, even though the school has actively been hosting productions for over 30 years.

“We chose a well-known pantomime that would appeal to a lot of people, and did two evening performances to 150 audience members, as well as one daytime performance to West Lynn Primary School.

“We had nearly two casts playing the same roles with 110 students aged from Year 7 to Year 13 taking part.”

Jack was played by Finnley Pitcher and Lucia Bryan; Jethro by Alfie Connolly; the King by Freddie Hemming and Isobel Clayton; the Queen by Rachel September; the Princess by Karolina Repinskaite and Lola Copeman; Mary by Imogen Taylor Clarke and Oreoluwa Ojo; the Fairy by Keira Plume; Dame Trot by Maggie Bartrum; the Major by Piers Gostling-Ireland; and Fleshcreep by Rubie Hutches.

Besides Mr Cuss as musical director, staff involved in the production included Robinson Ellin as director, Sammy Burchell as assistant director, and Dawn Paulo as choreographer.

An unexpected star of the show was the huge giant’s head, which had been hand-made by the school’s art department.

Mr Cuss continued: “The panto featured special guest performances from the staff, including the majority of the senior leadership team, with characters from Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty as cameo performances.

“This performance allowed members of the school community and the wider extended community to come together as a supportive audience to celebrate the hard work and enthusiasm of the cast.

“The production has created a lovely buzz around the school for both staff and students.

“The post-covid cobwebs have now been dusted off, and we are full steam ahead for productions in the future.”

