A group of students took to the slopes and followed in the footsteps of Olympic medallists on their recent skiing trip in Sansicario, Italy.

Students from Springwood High School spent four nights at the Olympic Centre Sansicario Hotel in Cesana Torinese – the resort built specifically for the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.

The group received five hours of ski instruction each day, as well as enjoying a host of evening activities, which included laser tag, the Alpine coaster Luge Monty Express, a quiz night, and a torch-lit ski descent.

Springwood students embarked on a ski trip in Italy

A total of 45 students from Year 9, 10 and 11 went on the trip and were accompanied by Tamara Churchyard, head of computer science and ICT, along with assistant head Daniel Hobbs, PE teachers Paul Donovan and Michaela Sutherland, and maths teacher Joshua Cunningham.

The school is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Mrs Churchyard said: “We have been running the trip to varying locations, mostly in Austria, for over 10 years, interspersed by Covid.

Springwood students on the slopes

“Most are beginner skiers, so this is a real adventure for them.”

As well as honing their techniques en piste, the students were able to immerse themselves in a new culture, and also had the opportunity to practise their language skills – and not just Italian.

“Students learn a huge amount, as well as a new extreme sport,” added Mrs Churchyard.

Springwood students on the slopes

“They experience Italian culture, food, and visit France en route, using their language skills in services and restaurants.”

“The 2024 Sancicario ski trip was so much fun, and everyone on the trip enjoyed it so much,” added Charlie Barnes, who took part.

“The evening activities organised by the school and the hotel were fantastic, as we were running around in the woods playing laser tag or zooming down a mountainside in an alpine sled.

Springwood students in action on the slopes

Springwood students enjoyed the ski trip in Italy

Springwood students in action on the slopes

“In the daytime, we had a lot of fun skiing down the variety of slopes that the resort had to offer, and even the first-timers had a good time developing their skills and progressing onto the blue and some onto the red runs.”