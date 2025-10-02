West Norfolk businesses gave students a taste of the industry as part of a national event.

Youngsters from schools, colleges, the University of East Anglia and the Government-funded Boost project paid a visit to Lynn companies to mark National Manufacturing Day last Thursday.

Tours took place at Palm Paper, SKF Cooper Roller Bearings, Mars Food and Fosters Refrigeration, where the students got to see the career opportunities available to them.

Organised by Make UK, the federation that represents manufacturers across the UK, the event aims to celebrate the sector, from food and drink to aerospace and pharmaceuticals.

West Norfolk Council worked with New Anglia Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering and the businesses involved to deliver the project to the district.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, thanked the companies, calling them “world-class”.

“One of the key reasons we wanted to take part in this initiative for the first time is that we recognise our role in helping to raise the aspirations of young people, broaden their horizons on the career paths and opportunities available to them locally,” he said.

“The council and its partners are committed to supporting training of local talent for our businesses to help them recruit the employees they need to grow.

“Advanced manufacturing and engineering is one of West Norfolk’s most productive sectors, which contributes the highest gross value added of all local industries - £530million -representing approximately 28% of the area’s total economic output.

“This reflects both the depth of talent and the strategic importance of the sector to the region’s long-term growth.”

Zach Stanford began his career at Palm Paper as an apprentice back in 2010 because he was unsure about university. Now he is an operations manager.

“It turned out to be the best decision I ever made,” he said.

“Palm has supported me through a full-time engineering degree, a part-time master’s, and developed me into my current senior management role, all by my early thirties.

“My journey shows that local people can achieve great things when supported by local manufacturers, and that the traditional university route straight from school isn’t the only way to success.

“I’m excited to welcome local students to Palm for National Manufacturing Day, to showcase our state-of-the-art paper manufacturing process and demonstrate how a vocational career path can lead to rewarding, high-level opportunities right here in our community.”

