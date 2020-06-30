Home   News   Article

King's Lynn college students show their talents at 'virtual' exhibition

By Greg Plummer
Published: 15:21, 30 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:22, 30 June 2020

Graphic design students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) closed their term with a virtual ‘Unlock’ exhibition to display curated work for their final major projects, completed during lockdown.

Twenty-one students, all studying on the UAL extended diploma in graphic design, have exhibited their end of year pieces, which have been available to view by the public on the college website.

Programme manager Paul Gibson said: “I have been extremely impressed with the way the Graphic Design students have worked during lockdown.

