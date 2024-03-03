A showcase of vocal talent across a range of genres hit all the right notes for students after a vocal night was held at Springwood High School.

Everything from classical and musical theatre to folk songs, and even a piece by Queen, entertained the audience at the school, writes MATTHEW HILL.

“I am incredibly proud of all the musicians across the trust and evenings such as this showcase the youngsters in such a wonderful light. It was definitely something that we will be repeating,” said Robin Norman, director of music.

The event was held in the school’s recital room and the corridors were echoing with music again last week as the Battle of the Bands took place on Thursday in the drama studio at Springwood High school – which is part of West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Springwood will also host its Spring Concert on Friday with performances by the Big Band, Cantabene, Concert Band, Kingsmen and instrumentalists and vocalists. Tickets are £3 and can be bought here.

