Rave reviews have flooded in following the opening of a stunning new art gallery in town.

Lynn’s Chequer House has opened The Home of the Independent Artist, which currently features high-end works by 50 artists, in all styles and mediums.

The gallery has proven to be a huge success since a recent open day, which saw more than 150 visitors attend.

The stunning new exhibition has opened at Chequer House

Gallery coordinator Jackie Kitch said: “We are over the moon with the turnout for our open day.

“It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the artwork and appreciating the quality. We’ve received so many positive comments about the future of the gallery and we are excited for the year ahead.”

The art space also features a gift shop with artisan pieces including ceramics, prints, cards, and woodturning.

The gift shop at Lynn's Chequer House

With more artists signing up to exhibit, and more art being added, the gallery expects to be constantly changing.

There will also be exhibitions held in the gallery, including a special event for the Lynn Festival called ‘Revelation’ from July 10-27.