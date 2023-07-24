Staff at a salon in Lynn took part in a 50km walk in their latest move to fundraise for charity.

Four stylists at Boldero and Filby travelled up to the Peak District earlier this month to take part in the walk in aid of Mind Norfolk and Waveney, the salon’s chosen charity of the year.

The team who took part consisted of company director Emily Self, senior stylists Reilly McDonald-Warner and Michael Creasey and stylist Emily Chaplin.

Michael Creasey, Emily Self, Emily Chaplin and Reilly McDonald-Warner took part in the walk in aid of Mind

They overcame many challenges along the way, from bad weather to injuries.

Director Emily said: “It challenged us physically and mentally but we pushed each other on. I’m really proud of our team.”

Michael completed the walk in slightly more than 12 hours, while Reilly and both Emilys completed 25km due to injuries.

“The team did amazingly,” said Emily Self.

That’s not the only fundraising the salon has done this year. In February, the team committed to doing 50 squats a day for Mind.

So far, their fundraising efforts have raised £1,175 and they are continuing to take donations.

They are currently thinking of more ways to raise money for Mind.

“We’re thinking about holding a giving back day for people who work at Mind and use the charity by giving them a free cut and blowdry,” added Emily.

You can visit Boldero and Filby’s JustGiving page by clicking here.