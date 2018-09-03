Success at North Norfolk’s Food and Drink Festival

Lisa Wheeler and daughter, Henie (Henie) of Burnham Thorpe's Norfolk Charcuterie produce a range of venison products (3926236)

A range of mouth-watering foods were on display at North Norfolk’s Food and Drink Festival in Holkham last weekend.

Now in its ninth year, the festival, which is sponsored by Norwich’s Kettle Chips, showcased produce mostly sourced from North Norfolk, though there was a smattering from further a field in the county.

Wighton's Catherine Temple with cheese master, Steven Arme, produces a wide range of English and Continental-[style chesses made with locally sourced milk (3926227)

One such was Winbirri Vineyards, from Surlingham, whose Bacchus wine beat even the French to win the award of the world’s best white wine in 2015.

The principal £1,000 Business Mentoring prize was won by Letheringsett-based Bray’s Cottage Pies. Runner’s-up were Ollands Farm Foods from Happisburgh.

Wells butcher, Arthur Howell (left) and festival chairman, Chris Coubrough, whose double act In the cookery theatre has earned them the nickname of the Little and Large show (3926240)

Fakenham’s Kinnerton Chocolate offered £400 kitchen Aid mixers to the best cake produced by an adult on the Saturday and by an under-14 cook on the Sunday.

Festival chairman and TV chef , Chris Coubrough said: “We’ve had another blinding weekend of great weather so that was fantastic.

Sally Francis with her saffron-infused vodka (3926242)

“We had 60 of Norfolk’s best producers of good food and we have added a few things such as Brancaster mussels and the Siam Rice Box, from Norwich, doing some Norfolk food in the Thai style.”

A cookery theatre, sponsored by Wells butcher, Arthur Howell, was packed out for every performance. He said: “I thought it went exceptionally well. Better than all the other years.”

Lee Dyer with daughter Pijittra (Pijittra) whose 2015 vintage Winbirri Bacchus was judged to be the best white wine in the world (3926229)

Mr Howell and Mr Coubrough did a cookery twosome that was called the Little and Large show but many other local chefs also imparted their skills in a range of cookery demonstrations.

These included local cookery writer and demonstrator, May Kemp, and former Great British Bake Off contestant, Kate Barmby, who this year is Norfolk’s Food and Drink champion.

Other demonstrating chefs included Fran Hartshorne, from Brancaster’s White Horse, Eric Snaith from Titchwell Manor Hotel and Michael Chamberlain from the Victoria Inn at Holkham.