A successful actress has spoken of how a 1980s movie which was shot in Lynn inspired her to pursue a career in film.

Emily Outred, who moved to Norfolk from Manchester when she was ten years old, was chosen alongside her two sisters, Olivia and Jessica, and her mother Jenny to be extras in the Al Pacino-starring Revolution.

Her father Robert Outred, who was a GP, was also hired as the set’s on-call doctor.

Emily at ten years old as an extra in Revolution

Emily, who is now aged 50, has told the Lynn News about the “amazing time” she had as an extra. At the time, she was home educated, meaning she could spend longer with film crews than many other children.

Since then, a successful career has seen her appear in popular movies such as The Shamrock Spitfire, Johnny English Strikes Again, and Interview With a Hitman.

She said: “It was the most massive adventure.

Emily is now living in London as an actor

“It was absolutely fantastic. It was the most amazing thing for a bunch of kids to do. I just remember it being amazing fun - there were so many people on the set.”

Emily did not know anything about making movies at the time, but was able to learn some valuable lessons.

She remembers having to wear bin bags under her clothes as the crew would soak her and other extras with fire hoses every day for rainy scenes.

She also had a white hat made out of nylon which gradually grew as it got wetter and wetter, eventually bearing the resemblance of a witch’s hat.

Jenny Outred is on the left holding Jessica’s hand. In the foreground shaking her finger is Olivia, and Emily is looking to the right wearing the white hat which went pointy in the rain

Emily remembers filming one scene where her sister Jessica, who was two at the time, would simply not stop singing and had to be sent away with their mother.

“It was great. It was a time of great freedom as well, hanging out for 12 hours a day with loads of people to play with, and there was the most amazing food,” she said.

Growing up, Emily had no professional acting training.

However, at the time of Revolution, she was a member at Lynn Youth Theatre and used to perform in shows in the Guildhall. She then attended Gaywood Park High School, and then Paston Sixth Form College in North Walsham.

She then went on to gain a degree in the late 1990s at Middlesex University in London in performing arts. She still lives in the capital, and continues to pursue her dream of acting.

She said: “It has been like a dream. When I was ten and did Revolution I was like, ‘People obviously get paid to do this’.

“Finding out that this happens and that people can be paid quite a lot, and then to actually do it, I'm quite proud of it.”