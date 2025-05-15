Lynn’s hospital welcomed more than 90 members of the public to its successful dementia fair.

Last Friday, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital held the event in the lead-up to Dementia Awareness Week, running from May 19-25.

Open to individuals living with dementia, their carers, families and supporters, the event brought together local healthcare professionals, community services and organisations to provide expert advice and practical support to those affected by disease.

A lively marketplace of over a dozen charities and local services

The trust was also honoured to welcome Deputy Lieutenant Kathryn Buscall as a special guest, recognising the significance of the event in supporting those living with dementia across Norfolk and beyond.

Attendees benefited from a programme of expert-led talks and workshops covering topics from clinical insights and memory services to policing initiatives and dementia-friendly design in healthcare settings.

A lively marketplace of more than a dozen charities and local services – including Age UK, Dementia UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Norfolk Police and Hospital Radio Lynn – offered a valuable opportunity to connect with support networks and discover available resources.

More than 90 members of the public attended the event

Dr Katie Honney, consultant geriatrician and clinical lead for dementia care at the QEH, said: “We are delighted by the turnout today.

“Dementia affects a growing number of people in our communities, and events like this are essential in ensuring people feel empowered, informed, and supported. It is vital that we all understand the impact of dementia not only on individuals but also on their families and carers.”

The event marks a proactive step by the QEH in raising awareness and strengthening community support ahead of Dementia Awareness Week.

The event was to support those living with dementia across Norfolk and beyond

Alice Webster, former CEO at the QEH, added: “At the QEH, we are committed to being a dementia-friendly organisation and providing compassionate, expert care to everyone affected by this condition.

“Today’s event was a wonderful example of what can be achieved when healthcare and community services come together to support and inform.

“A heartfelt thank you to all our speakers, stallholders and guests who made the day so special.”

The event was open to individuals living with dementia, their carers, families and supporters

Attendees benefited from a programme of expert-led talks

The event brought together local healthcare professionals, community services and organisations