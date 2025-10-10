Film club for older cinema-goers celebrates third anniversary since launching in King’s Lynn
A monthly film club launched for older cinema-goers, is celebrating its third anniversary.
Lynn’s Priory Rotary’s Senior Citizens Film Club started in November 2022 at the Corn Exchange cinema with a screening of Matilda The Musical held on a Monday morning and watched by 56 people.
The club said attendances grew fast and, a year later, both screens were booked once a month on Mondays and Wednesdays with almost 200 people enjoying the films.
“The films are selected with a view to appeal to older audiences and Priory Rotary members are on hand to help people with mobility difficulties. They are excellent value, at £4 per person including free tea/coffee and biscuits supplied by the Corn Exchange,” a spokesperson said.
The film club has become a regular social morning out, with many of the film-goers automatically booking for the following month and meeting up with groups of friends before films start.
As numbers are limited pre-booking is essential and can be done via email to Bharti Patel at: Bharti.patel@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call 07375 375404.
Doors open at 10am and films start at 10.45am. Tickets at £4 are payable on the door, cash only. October’s film is Downton Abbey - the Grand Final which will be shown on October 20 and 22 .