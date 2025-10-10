A monthly film club launched for older cinema-goers, is celebrating its third anniversary.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary’s Senior Citizens Film Club started in November 2022 at the Corn Exchange cinema with a screening of Matilda The Musical held on a Monday morning and watched by 56 people.

The club said attendances grew fast and, a year later, both screens were booked once a month on Mondays and Wednesdays with almost 200 people enjoying the films.

Some of the audience pictured at the first film club back in November 2022

“The films are selected with a view to appeal to older audiences and Priory Rotary members are on hand to help people with mobility difficulties. They are excellent value, at £4 per person including free tea/coffee and biscuits supplied by the Corn Exchange,” a spokesperson said.

The film club has become a regular social morning out, with many of the film-goers automatically booking for the following month and meeting up with groups of friends before films start.

As numbers are limited pre-booking is essential and can be done via email to Bharti Patel at: Bharti.patel@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call 07375 375404.

Doors open at 10am and films start at 10.45am. Tickets at £4 are payable on the door, cash only. October’s film is Downton Abbey - the Grand Final which will be shown on October 20 and 22 .