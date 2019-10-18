Successful King's Lynn ballet show supports Shakespeare Guildhall Trust

Following the success of a historic ballet production telling the story of the North End of Lynn, a cheque for £5,000 has been presented for a historic theatre.

Trina Lee, who devised the production of Kipper Feet in September, presented a cheque of £5,000 to Amanda Arterton and Tim FitzHigham of the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust.

Mrs Lee had attended the Trust’s public meeting in late January where she was “inspired” by the vision outlined for the building.

Trina Lee (right), hands over the £5,000 cheque to Amanda Arterton and Tim Fitzhigham from the Trust

Both evening performances of Kipper Feet were sell-outs, which included more than 140 school pupils taking part between the ages of two to 18.

Ivor Rowlands, the chairman of the Guildhall Trust, said: “Congratulations and thanks must go to Trina and everyone involved in staging such a creative interpretation of Lynn’s fishing heritage.

“It was clear to me everyone found Kipper Feet very inspirational and moving.”

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum also benefited from the show after two bucket collections raised over £420.

Mr Rowlands added: “The premier of an original ballet was devised and choreographed by Trina to celebrate her roots in Lynn’s North End fishing community and as a fundraiser in support of the Trust.

“The ballet encompassed over 140 children of all ages against a backdrop of music, poetry, video, audio and photographic footage.”

Kipper Feet was also inspired by the poems of Frank Castleton, the bard of the North End, who was Trina’s great-great uncle.

She said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to help the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust and I strongly urge anyone who is thinking about helping this fantastic cause to put it into action.

“Smiling faces all round!”